S.Korean shares fall as US job data fuels growth worries

* Samsung hits 5-mth low, demand seen vulnerable * Cyclical shares battered on global economic woes * SK C&C down after picking up FTC fine over funneled contracts By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jos data reinforced worries that global growth was faltering, prompting investors to sell consumer dicretionary and cyclical stocks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 1,843.66 points as of 0153 GMT. "Looking at the week ahead, there are precious few positives to look forward to, with Chinese data expected to show soft readings after the disappointing U.S. jobs data, highlighting fundamental weakness across a broad front," said Lim Soo-kyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. China will release second-quarter GDP data on Friday, with growth expected to have fallen to a three-year low of 7.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Other Chinese data due for release this week includes inflation, loan growth, trade and retail sales figures. U.S. job growth fell short of forecasts by adding a meager 80,000 jobs in June, insufficient to lower the country's unemployment rate and piling more pressure on the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of monetary stimulus to support the flagging economy. The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting due to be released on Thursday may offer fresh clues on another round of quantitative easing, but following a triple easing action by the European Central Bank, Britain, and China last week that left investors unimpressed, analysts feel the market has become desensitized to easing action. Tech-giant Samsung Electronics was poised for its third-straight losing session, falling as much as 3 percent to a 5-month low in early trade on worries about weakening demand, despite estimating record quarterly profits on Friday, in line with analyst forecasts. Growth-linked cyclical stocks led the decline, as Hyundai Engineering & Construction, South Korea's largest builder, slumped 4.8 percent while crude oil refiner SK Innovation fell 2.4 percent. Bank shares also tumbled as Spain's financial woes returned back to the spotlight after the country's borrowing costs topped the critical 7 percent level, while those in Italy also soared. Hana Financial Group fell 2.7 percent while Shinhan Financial Group declined 1.8 percent. Shares in SK C&C fell 3.3 percent after South Korea's Fair Trades Commission slapped it with a 34.6 billion won ($30.4 million) fine after finding it guilty of excessively funneled business contracts received from its parent SK Group. ($1 = 1137.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)