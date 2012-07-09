Seoul shares fall to 1-wk low on gloomy U.S. jobs data

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a one-week low on Monday, as worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced worries of flagging global growth, prompting investors to dump cyclical stocks.

Growth-sensitive shares led the decline, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction, South Korea’s largest builder, tumbling 6.5 percent. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slumped 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,836.13 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)