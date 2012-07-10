FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open up; eyes on EU meeting, China data
July 10, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open up; eyes on EU meeting, China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday morning but are expected to stay in a narrow range as investors cautiously await the results of a euro zone finance ministers’ meeting and Chinese trade data due later in the day.

Automakers led the early advance, with KIA Motors gaining 1 percent and Ssangyong Motor rising 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.48 percent at 1,844.95 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

