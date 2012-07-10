Seoul shares slip on caution ahead of China data

* China trade data seen as litmus test for domestic demand * Telecoms rally as investors go defensive By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday morning after a rangebound session as investors laid low ahead of the release of Chinese trade data due later in the day that may provide further hints on the pace of slowdown in China's economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped down 0.1 percent at 1,826.98 points as of 0147 GMT. "The trade data is an important preview ahead of Friday's growth data, together serving as an important gauge of whether or not China is headed for a hard landing scenario," said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. "But with euro zone talks at a deadlock, and investors simply hoping to avoid the worst in regards to Chinese data at this point, there are no positives to make any risky bets on," Choi said. Market players are looking ahead to the release of China's trade data later in the day, a key litmus test of domestic demand in the world's second largest economy. Euro zone finance ministers were set to grant Spain another year to meet its fiscal deficit targets, but were unable to flesh out further details on a thread-bare, principle agreement to shore up the region's banks and intervene in the sovereign bond market. Bearish investors took refuge in defensives, lifting telecom shares for a second straight day. LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile service provider, rallied 4 percent while KT Corp climbed 3.2 percent. Trading was thin, with 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) worth of shares changing hands on the main bourse approaching mid-session, 37 percent of the daily average turnover in July. ($1 = 1141.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)