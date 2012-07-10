Seoul shares edge lower on weak China import data

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating domestic demand in the world’s second largest economy, broadening concerns about flagging global growth.

Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed, most notably petrochemicals, with Samsung Fine Chemicals falling 2.3 percent while LG Chem shed 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.36 percent to close at 1,829.45 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)