S.Korean stocks fall as soft China import data flags demand worries

* China y/y import growth halved, stoking demand worries * Cyclicals battered by deepening global growth woes * Telecoms outperform as investors rotate into defensive plays By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating domestic demand in the world's second largest economy, broadening concerns about flagging global growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.36 percent to close at 1,829.45 points. China's import growth fell sharply in June, nearly halved compared to a year before, leaving investors anxious ahead of China's second quarter growth data due on Friday, which is expected to show the lowest growth in three years. "The only source of positive momentum for now could only come from hints of additional easing from the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, but China's GDP data remains the main point of inflection for the market this week," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. China's second quarter gross domestic product data is due on Friday. In other major economic news, euro zone finance ministers were set to grant Spain another year to meet its fiscal deficit targets, but remained at a deadlock over further details of an agreement to shore up the region's banks and intervene in the bond market. Curbed risk appetites saw foreign investors dumping local shares for a second-straight day, as offshore players disposed of a net 114.4 billion won ($100.2 million) worth of equities on Tuesday. Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed, most notably petrochemicals, with Samsung Fine Chemicals falling 2.3 percent while LG Chem shed 2 percent. Bearish investors took refuge in defensive plays, helping the telecom sector to outperform the broader index. LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile service provider, surged 7.4 percent while KT Corp rose 3.2 percent. Trading was choppy, with 3.3 trillion won worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, the thinnest daily volume recorded so far in July. After staging a short relief rally coming out of a surprise EU summit agreement last week, the benchmark KOSPI index has retreated 1.6 percent. Move on day -0.36 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +0.02 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1141.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)