Seoul shares extend falls on nagging growth worries

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower near the opening bell on Wednesday, pressured by overhanging global growth worries although losses are seen stymied on technical support near the 1,800 level.

Early declines were led by builders with Hyundai Engineering & Construction retreating 1 percent, while Samsung Engineering fell 0.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading 0.36 percent lower at 1,822.88 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)