Seoul shares post 4-day skid as growth worries bite

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday in a four-day losing streak, as lackluster corporate earnings underscored worries about slowing global growth and euro zone leaders’ lack of progress in easing borrowing costs for over-indebted EU nations.

Shipyards underperformed as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries declined 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.17 percent to close at 1,826.39 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)