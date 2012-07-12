Seoul shares fall, surprise c.bank rate cut stokes underlying growth worries

* KOSPI down 0.7 pct, retreats after surprise BOK rate cut * Focus remains on China data, U.S. Fed minutes disappoint * Brokerages rally on rate cut, broader market declines By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Thursday morning after a surprise interest rate cut by the South Korean central bank fed overhanging worries about the stresses of the flagging global economy. The Bank of Korea lowered its base rate for the first time in more than three years on Thursday, contrary to expectations, joining the recent global wave of policy easing. But the rate cut also fuelled concern that the global economic downturn was taking a heavy toll on Asia's fourth-largest economy, with the market already nervous ahead of Friday's release of Chinese GDP growth data, expected to be the lowest in three years. "We have seen fundamental warning signs accumulate to a point where even a series of rate cuts by global central banks have failed to shore up confidence, and today's move only has investors asking questions about how bad the economic picture must be to warrant such a surprise decision," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,813.54 points as of 0225 GMT, which would represent a five-week closing low if the market finishes at this level, reversing slim gains seen immediately after the rate decision. Investors were left further disappointed after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting suggested the economic recovery might need to weaken for a consensus to build for the Fed to engage in a third-round of bond-buying to support the economy. "Investors will be disappointed by the likelihood of no decisive, growth-stimulating measures on the near horizon, while worries of a slowing economy continue to nag," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. Brokerages bucked broader downward trend as buyers relished the prospect of increased liquidity from the central bank's rate cut, with Daewoo Securities Co Ltd up 1.9 percent and Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd rising 2.2 percent. The broader market was overwhelmingly bearish, with 19 out of the 20 industry group sub-indexes tracked by the Korea Exchange languishing in the red. The benchmark KOSPI is facing a key test of support near the psychologically important chart level of 1,800 points. "Depending on the scale of the impact from China's GDP data, the 1,800 point threshold could give way in the short-term, before recuperating as momentum from coordinated global policy easing picks up in the third quarter," said Lim Soo-kyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. (Editing by Chris Lewis)