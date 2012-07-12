Seoul shares to get lift from bargain-hunting; China data eyed

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open higher Friday on buybacks after a sell-off the previous day related to the expiry of options, but investors will keep a close watch on Chinese economic data that could change the direction of the market. "Bargain-hunting may lift the market following an exaggerated correction on Thursday, but the trend could change on a dime depending on how the Chinese data turns out, so it's time to play the waiting game," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Markets are awaiting the release of China's second-quarter GDP figures on Friday, which are expected to show the slowest growth in three years, according to a Reuters poll. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.24 percent to close at 1,785.39 points on Thursday, dipping below the key psychological support line of 1,800 points. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,334.76 -0.5% -6.690 USD/JPY 79.29 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.478 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD $1,570.59 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE $85.87 -0.24% -0.210 DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26 ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss >Fed to miss on inflation, jobs for 'several years' >Dollar, yen buoyed by growth concerns; euro slumps >Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)