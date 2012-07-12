FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares to get lift from bargain-hunting; China data eyed
July 12, 2012 / 11:52 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares to get lift from bargain-hunting; China data eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
higher Friday on buybacks after a sell-off the previous day
related to the expiry of options, but investors will keep a
close watch on Chinese economic data that could change the
direction of the market.
    "Bargain-hunting may lift the market following an
exaggerated correction on Thursday, but the trend could change
on a dime depending on how the Chinese data turns out, so it's
time to play the waiting game," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst
at Hana Daetoo Securities.
    Markets are awaiting the release of China's second-quarter
GDP figures on Friday, which are expected to show the slowest
growth in three years, according to a Reuters poll.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
2.24 percent to close at 1,785.39 points on Thursday, dipping
below the key psychological support line of 1,800 points.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT-------------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG    
S&P 500                  1,334.76     -0.5%    -6.690    
USD/JPY                     79.29     0.01%     0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD       1.478      --    -0.037    
SPOT GOLD               $1,570.59     0.01%     0.100    
US CRUDE                   $85.87    -0.24%    -0.210    
DOW JONES                12573.27    -0.25%    -31.26    
ASIA ADRS                 113.81    -2.16%     -2.51    
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss 
>Fed to miss on inflation, jobs for 'several years' 
>Dollar, yen buoyed by growth concerns; euro slumps 
>Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions         

 (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

