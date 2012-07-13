Seoul shares end 5-day skid after China GDP data meets forecasts

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded on Friday, snapping a five-day losing run after China’s second quarter GDP growth matched analyst forecasts, bringing relief to investors who had braced for a sharper decline.

Gains were driven by a sharp rebound in battered blue-chip heavyweights, with Samsung Electronics surging 4 percent while Hyundai Motor rose 3.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.54 percent to close at 1,812.89 points, regaining the psychologically-key 1,800 point territory. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)