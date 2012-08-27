Seoul shares edge down as Samsung tumble offsets Moody's upgrade

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Seoul stocks edged down slightly on Monday as Samsung shares slumped after a U.S. court ruled against Samsung Electronics in a smartphone patent claim by Apple.

The slump offset news that rating agency Moody’s had upgraded South Korea’s credit rating to match those of China and Japan.

Samsung Electronics closed down 7.45 percent, its largest single-session drop since Oct 2008 that wiped $12 billion from its market capitalization since Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to close at 1,917.87 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)