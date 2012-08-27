FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge down as Samsung tumble offsets Moody's upgrade
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge down as Samsung tumble offsets Moody's upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Seoul stocks edged down slightly on Monday as Samsung shares slumped after a U.S. court ruled against Samsung Electronics in a smartphone patent claim by Apple.

The slump offset news that rating agency Moody’s had upgraded South Korea’s credit rating to match those of China and Japan.

Samsung Electronics closed down 7.45 percent, its largest single-session drop since Oct 2008 that wiped $12 billion from its market capitalization since Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to close at 1,917.87 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.