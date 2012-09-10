Seoul shares inch up; steelmakers, builders gain

* KOSPI up 0.2 percent after a Friday rally

* China infrastructure plan lifts steel plays

* Builders gain on media reports about tax cut plan

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up in early trading on Monday, led by steelmakers and builders, but investors were cautious about building positions as they wait to see if the Federal Reserve announces further stimulus steps this week.

Steel shares gained ground, buoyed by Beijing’s greenlighting of infrastructure projects which boosted prices of steel in China.

POSCO, the world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker, was up 1.1 percent and second-ranked Hyundai Steel firmed 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 1,933.10 points as of 0124 GMT, after jumping 2.6 percent on Friday on the European Central Bank’s long-awaited announcement of a bond-buying plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Expectations are growing that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act this week to boost the world’s biggest economy following a disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday.

“Investors are sitting on the fence ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting and South Korea options expiries this week,” said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

Foreign investors and institutional investors continued to snap up shares, while retail investors were net sellers.

Builders climbed after media reports said Seoul would cut property acquisition taxes to revive a sluggish housing sector.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction was up 2.4 percent, while GS Engineering & Construction gained 2.6 percent.

Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s biggest stock by market value, rose 0.8 percent, while domestic rival LG Electronics was up 0.4 percent.

KB Financial Group Inc rose nearly 2 percent after media reported on Friday that the South Korean financial group was expected to agree as early as this week to buy ING Groep NV’s South Korean insurance business in a deal worth at least $2.2 billion.