Seoul shares slip as stimulus package impact limited; Fed eyed

* KOSPI down 0.25 percent after Friday rally

* Seoul stimulus package has limited impact on shares

* Focus on whether Fed acts to boost U.S. economy

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Monday, failing to get much lift from a South Korean stimulus package as investors cautiously waited to see if the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary easing this week to shore up the U.S. economy.

Building-sector shares such as Hyundai Engineering & Construction gained after the government announced cuts in property transaction taxes as part of its economic stimulus measures, but the package failed to boost export-driven stocks such as carmakers and home appliance firms.

All eyes are now on the Fed’s Sept. 12-13 policy meeting, with expectations of another round of quantitative easing having heightened following a disappointing U.S. jobs report late last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPSI) finished down 0.25 percent at 1,924.70 points, having erased gains made earlier in the day and following a rally the previous session.

Foreign investors continued to snap up shares, but institutional investors turned into net sellers.

“Investors are sitting on the fence ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting and South Korea options expiries this week,” said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

The construction sector subindex rose to its highest intraday level in four months, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction advancing 1.7 percent and GS Engineering & Construction gaining 2.6 percent.

But the South Korean stimulus package, which includes reductions in domestic sales taxes on automobiles and large electronic appliances, did little to lift related shares.

“The government has few cards to boost the economy, which is largely dependent on exports,” said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s top automaker, rose only 0.2 percent, while second-ranked Kia Motors lost 0.3 percent.

Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s biggest stock by market value, ended flat, while domestic rival LG Electronics slipped 0.3 percent.

KB Financial Group Inc ended up 0.3 percent, after rising as much as 2.6 percent earlier in the day, after media reported on Friday that the South Korean financial group was expected to agree as early as this week to buy ING Groep NV’s South Korean insurance business in a deal worth at least $2.2 billion.

Move on day -0.25 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +5.42 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)