Seoul shares end down; investors cautious before key events

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares lost ground for a second day in a row on Tuesday, as investors took profits after a sharp rally late last week and amid caution ahead of a key German ruling on the euro zone’s bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.24 percent at 1,920.00 points, with computer-driven programme selling weighing on the market after three days of programme buying. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)