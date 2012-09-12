FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares open up ahead of key decisions in Germany, U.S.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open up ahead of key decisions in Germany, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of crucial events in Germany and the United States that could lift investor sentiment.

Shares in Kia Motors outperformed the market and rose 1.2 percent after the automaker said it had reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leadership.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 1,932.47 points as of 0003 GMT following two consecutive days of losses.

Germany’s highest court is set to rule on the legality of the European bailout fund, and the U.S. Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting this week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.