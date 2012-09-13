FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open flat; Samsung Elec up after iPhone event
#Financials
September 13, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open flat; Samsung Elec up after iPhone event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened flat on Thursday as focus shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting after Germany’s top court approved the new euro zone rescue fund.

Shares in Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent after rival Apple Inc unveiled its new iPhone with a bigger screen and faster wireless technology, but failed to offer major surprises.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was traded down 0.28 percent at 1,944.60 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

