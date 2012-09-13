FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end flat; smartphone makers gain
September 13, 2012

Seoul shares end flat; smartphone makers gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares finished flat after heavy-volume trading on Thursday, with caution prevailing ahead of a possible decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on further stimulus steps.

Samsung Electronics gained 0.54 percent and LG Electronics was up 2.49 percent after Apple’s iPhone 5, unveiled on Wednesday, failed to impress investors.

LG Display, a flat-screen supplier to Apple, lost 1.99 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.03 percent at 1,950.69. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
