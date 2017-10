SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed at their highest since April 13 on Friday, having registered the sharpest daily gain in nine months due to a combination of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus action and Standard & Poor’s upgrade of South Korea’s credit ratings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.92 percent to end at 2,007.58 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)