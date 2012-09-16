FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen extending gains after 5-month high
September 16, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen extending gains after 5-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to gain
on Monday as foreign investors snap up blue-chips in a continued
liquidity rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
move last week, analysts said.  
     "Stocks will most likely continue rising early this week as
the third round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Fed came
earlier than expected, and is of 'unlimited' scale," said Lee
Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities. 
    The Fed launched another aggressive stimulus programme on
Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy
each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs
market. 
    On Friday, Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign
credit rating by one notch to A-plus in the country's third
upgrade in as many weeks. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
2.92 percent to end Friday at 2,007.58 points, its highest
closing level since April 13 and registering the sharpest daily
percentage gain in nearly nine months. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:48 GMT---------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,465.77    0.4%      5.780    
USD/JPY                   78.35  -0.01%     -0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.870    --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,769.46  -0.09%     -1.590    
US CRUDE                 $99.00   0.00%      0.000    
DOW JONES              13593.37   0.40%      53.51    
ASIA ADRS               124.62   1.79%       2.19    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed        
>Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters     
>Dollar drops against euro as Fed spurs risk taking 
>Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports    

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
**KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES **  
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) shareholders will
seek to find buyers of an estimated $1 billion major stake it 
holds in the aircraft maker, following a failed bid last month,
KAI's largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said on Sunday. 
    

 (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
