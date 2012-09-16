Seoul shares seen extending gains after 5-month high

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to gain on Monday as foreign investors snap up blue-chips in a continued liquidity rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus move last week, analysts said. "Stocks will most likely continue rising early this week as the third round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Fed came earlier than expected, and is of 'unlimited' scale," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities. The Fed launched another aggressive stimulus programme on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market. On Friday, Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A-plus in the country's third upgrade in as many weeks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.92 percent to end Friday at 2,007.58 points, its highest closing level since April 13 and registering the sharpest daily percentage gain in nearly nine months. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:48 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,465.77 0.4% 5.780 USD/JPY 78.35 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.870 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,769.46 -0.09% -1.590 US CRUDE $99.00 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40% 53.51 ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79% 2.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed >Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters >Dollar drops against euro as Fed spurs risk taking >Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ** Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) shareholders will seek to find buyers of an estimated $1 billion major stake it holds in the aircraft maker, following a failed bid last month, KAI's largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said on Sunday. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)