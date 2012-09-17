Seoul shares seen boxed in range, pausing after Fed-inspired rally

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain rangebound on Tuesday as investors catch their breath after a rally late last week on the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing plan and as they await U.S. housing data which could spur further moves. "Positive investor sentiment inspired by the Fed move hasn't faded yet, so the index is expected to hold around the 2,000 point threshold," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. "Not much is expected to change until Wednesday's U.S. housing data affects investor appetite one way or another." The Korea Development Institute (KDI), an influential government think-tank, slashed its 2012 and 2013 economic growth forecasts for South Korea on Monday. It now sees growth of just 2.5 percent this year, compared with a 3.6 percent growth forecast in May. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,002.35 points on Monday, pulling back after rising during intraday trade to a fresh five-month high. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,461.19 -0.31% -4.580 USD/JPY 78.71 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.843 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,763.09 0.12% 2.140 US CRUDE $96.62 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30% -40.27 ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28% -1.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop >Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off >Dollar hovers near multimonth lows >Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KIA MOTORS ** Kia Motors Corp unveiled a new K3 compact sedan on Monday, adding to the company's K series product line-up after investing 300 billion won ($269 million) into the K3's development. Kia's vice chairman also said South Korea's second-largest automaker expects to meet 2012 sales target despite recent factory walkouts. ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)