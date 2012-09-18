FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares open slightly lower as investors pause after rally
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open slightly lower as investors pause after rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in early trading on Tuesday as investors made few large moves for the second session after a rally late last week on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus decision.

Banking shares pared gains made since the Fed’s announcement on Thursday, with Shinhan Financial Group down 0.3 percent, and Hana Financial Group down 0.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,998.42 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.