Seoul shares open slightly lower as investors pause after rally

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in early trading on Tuesday as investors made few large moves for the second session after a rally late last week on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus decision.

Banking shares pared gains made since the Fed’s announcement on Thursday, with Shinhan Financial Group down 0.3 percent, and Hana Financial Group down 0.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,998.42 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)