Seoul shares edge up as index treads water after Fed rally

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks inched up on Tuesday after choppy trading as investors reassessed positions in the aftermath of last week’s steep gains inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Blue chips saw mixed sessions, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closing flat after retreating from positive territory while Hyundai Motor gained 0.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.13 percent to close at 2,004.96 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)