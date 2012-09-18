FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up as index treads water after Fed rally
#Financials
September 18, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge up as index treads water after Fed rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks inched up on Tuesday after choppy trading as investors reassessed positions in the aftermath of last week’s steep gains inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Blue chips saw mixed sessions, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closing flat after retreating from positive territory while Hyundai Motor gained 0.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.13 percent to close at 2,004.96 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
