FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares gain; Samsung up ahead of earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 2, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares gain; Samsung up ahead of earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI inches up 0.3 percent
    * Samsung Elec rises to nearly 5-month high on earnings
outlook, U.S. data
    * Automakers mixed

    SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks edged up in
early trading on Tuesday, led by heavyweight Samsung Electronics
 ahead of the release of its quarterly earnings
estimates later this week.
    Investor sentiment was buoyed by surprisingly strong U.S.
manufacturing data, but persisting concerns about the global
economy capped share price gains.
    "Samsung's third-quarter profit is expected to be slightly
better than forecast. The South Korean company will also benefit
from a potential improvement in U.S. consumption," Kim
Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities, said.    
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.3
percent to 2,002.42 points as of 0226 GMT.
    Foreign investors snapped up shares for a second day in a
row, while institutional investors continued to dump stocks. 
    "The momentum is weak on the 'sandwich' day when trading
volume is thin," Kim said. South Korean stock markets were
closed on Monday for a holiday, and will be closed again on
Wednesday.
    U.S. manufacturing grew slightly last month for the first
time since May, but euro zone factories suffered their worst
quarter since early 2009 and factory activity in China also
contracted. 
    Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable stock, rose
1.9 percent to their highest intraday levels in nearly five
months.
    Goldman Sachs expects Samsung to post a fourth consecutive
quarter of record profits, estimating operating profit at 7.8
trillion Korean won ($7.02 billion) for the July to September
period, up 83 percent on a year earlier due to by robust sales
of Galaxy S III smartphone. 
    A U.S. court also removed a sales ban against Samsung
Electronics's Galaxy Tab 10.1 that was won by Apple Inc 
in a patent dispute, allowing the South Korean electronics maker
to sell the product in the United States. [ID: nL3E8L21BB]
    South Korean carmakers were mixed, with Hyundai Motor
 down 1.8 percent and Kia Motors up more
than 3 percent.
    Kia Motors recently underperformed sibling Hyundai Motor,
weighed down by concerns that recent labour strikes at South
Korean plants would hurt its earnings and sales in the third
quarter.  
    But Choi Dae-sik, an analyst at BS Investment & Securities,
said the concerns were overdone,
    Shares in POSCO inched up 0.14 percent after a
consortium including the South Korean steelmaker and Noble Group
 urged Arrium directors to continue
discussions after the Australian miner and steel maker rejected
a A$1.01 billion ($1.04 billion) takeover offer. 
    Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
 were down 0.96 percent after the South Korean
shipbuilder said on Friday that a 1.2 trillion Korean won ($1.08
billion) order to build two ships was cancelled due to the
global economic downturn. 
    ($1 = 1111.4250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.