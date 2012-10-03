FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen flat on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hold
steady on Thursday amid uncertainty about a Spanish bailout and
signs of a slowdown in China, although weaker oil prices may
offer some support.
    "The limbo in Spain is a major source of uncertainty, while
China's recovery has been delayed longer than most expected.
Meanwhile, the falling price of oil will have a favourable
effect on Korean markets," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK
Securities. 
    While analysts wait for Spain to make moves that would
trigger greater European Central Bank support, the price of
Brent November crude futures fell $1 to $110.57 a barrel
on dimmed outlook for global demand. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.01 percent to close at 1,996.03 points on Tuesday, before
Wednesday holiday.  
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,450.99      0.36%     5.240    
USD/JPY                  78.46        -0%     0.000    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.616       --      -0.003    
SPOT GOLD            $1,778.54      0.25%     4.400    
US CRUDE                $88.14     -4.08%    -3.750    
DOW JONES             13494.61      0.09%     12.25    
ASIA ADRS              119.66     -0.39%     -0.47    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags     
>Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data 
>Dollar rallies on upbeat US data                   
>Oil fall as global economic data dim demand outlook 
       
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
   Samsung is expected to release its earnings estimates  
for the July-September period on Friday. 

**HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS **
  Both Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors saw record
sales in the United States in September, according to data
released by Autodata Corp on Wednesday. [ID:nL1E8L2E9B}

 (Reporting By SoMang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

