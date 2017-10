SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for global growth.

Energy-related stocks underperformed, with SK Innovation the country’s largest refiner, falling 2.4 percent in response to declining oil prices, while rival S-Oil fell 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.17 percent at 1992.68 points. (Reporting By SoMang Yang)