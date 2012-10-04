Seoul shares seen higher on Samsung Elec results

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Friday, buoyed by a record quarterly operating profit from tech giant Samsung Electronics. Samsung estimated its July-September operating profit at a record 8.1 trillion korean won ($7.3 billion), d riven by strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones, beating an average forecast of 7.6 trillion won by 16 analysts polled by Reuters. "A variety of global factors are pulling at the Korean markets. However, the biggest local event today will be the release of Samsung's quarterly results," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.2 percent to close at 1992.68 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,461.40 0.72% 10.410 USD/JPY 78.49 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.673 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,790.67 -0.06% -1.130 US CRUDE $91.46 -0.27% -0.250 DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75 ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its July-September operating profit at a record 8.1 trillion Korean won ($7.3 billion), d ri ven by strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones. **WOONGJIN COWAY ** Shares in Woongjin Coway jumped 14.1 percent on Thursday. A local court will hold a hearing on the fate of Woongjin Holdings, its troubled parent company, on Friday. **POSCO ** South Korean newspaper MoneyToday reported on Thursday that POSCO is interested in buying ThyssenKrupp AG's struggling Steel Americas unit, boosting the German group's shares. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)