SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Korean were rangebound in morning trade on Tuesday, weighed down by selling by foreign investors, with bellwether Samsung Electronics slipping 0.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.04 percent at 1,982.68 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)