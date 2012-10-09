FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
October 9, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge down as large caps ease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOSPI ends down 0.14 pct
    * Economic uncertainty, earnings worries dampen sentiment
    * Caution ahead of c.bank meeting, options expiries

    By Hyunjoo Jin
    SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks pared early
gains to close slightly lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark
index weighed down by heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics
 and Hyundai Motor. 
    "The market remains lacklustre, as economic uncertainty
persists ahead of the Bank of Korea's interest rate decision and
options expiries this week," Laurence Kim, an analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities said.
    "There have been downward revisions of corporate earnings,
which also weigh on the market," he said. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished down 0.14 percent at 1,979.04 points.
    Foreign investors resumed selling, although institutional
buying lent support to the market.
    Weighing on sentiment, euro-zone finance ministers said
Spain did not need a bailout because it was taking steps to put
its finances in order. Expectations that Madrid would ask for
financial aid have helped support equities and other risky
assets over the past several weeks. 
    South Korea's central bank promised last week to direct
policy at shoring up the sputtering economy, as a survey showed
the manufacturing sector shrank by the most in nearly four
years, adding to expectations it will cut interest rates on
Thursday. 
    Shares in Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable
stock, eased 0.07 percent, second-ranked Hyundai Motor
 extended losses for a fifth consecutive session,
ending down 0.42 percent. Third-placed POSCO ended
down 0.14 percent.
    
    Move on day                -0.14 percent    
    12-month high   2,057.28   14 March 2012     
    12-month low    1,750.60   19 Dec 2011               
    Change on yr               +8.397 percent 
    All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011    
    All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
