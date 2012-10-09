FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen falling on worries about earnings
October 9, 2012 / 11:55 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen falling on worries about earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to face
downward pressure on Wednesday on concerns over the outlook for
U.S. corporate earnings and IMF warnings about global growth.
    "Macro fundamentals, including the world economy and the
earnings outlook, are weak. Several U.S. companies have issued
warnings ahead of their results, so expectations are even lower
than usual," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities. 
    Large U.S. firms that have warned about earnings, citing
weak demand in Europe and China, include FedEx Corp,
Caterpillar Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co.
    The U.S. quarterly earnings season started in earnest on
Tuesday with the release of results by aluminium maker Alcoa
, which reported a third-quarter net loss as the price of
the metal slumped and demand remained weak. But its stock rose
2.6 percent in after-hours trade.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.1 percent to close at 1,979.04 points on Tuesday.  
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 Oct 10 (Reuters) - -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:58
GMT---------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,441.48   -0.99%   -14.400    
USD/JPY                   78.26    0.04%     0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.713     --      -0.019    
SPOT GOLD             $1,763.89    0.01%     0.240    
US CRUDE                 $92.26   -0.14%    -0.130    
DOW JONES              13473.53   -0.81%   -110.12    
ASIA ADRS               118.12   -1.34%     -1.61    
--------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late  
>Bond prices gain as globalgrowth fear comes to fore 
>Dollar, yen rise on Greece                         
>Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension                 
    
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
   **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    A bigger version of Google Inc. 's Nexus tablet will
be cobranded with Samsung Electronics, according to
CNET, a U.S.-based tech reviewer.
   
    ** KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) **
    State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp plans to sell up to
$235 million shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said on
Tuesday.

