SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slid on Wednesday, extending losses for the week, led by tech stocks after several brokerages downgraded Intel Corp.

Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 3.43 percent, pulling down the sector in a late-session slump.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.56 percent lower at 1,948.22 points at 0601 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)