Seoul shares may drop for 4th day amid caution before earnings
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares may drop for 4th day amid caution before earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to extend
their declines into a fourth session on Thursday in cautious
trade ahead of the corporate earnings season and on concerns
about the global economy.
    "There is little momentum in the market ahead of the
earnings season, which many fear will disappoint," said Kim
Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
    South Korea's central bank is expected to cut interest rates
at a policy meeting on Thursday but market participants said
such a move would unlikely have a significant impact on the
stock market. 
    Kim said the market would need new impetus, such as positive
news out of China, for the index to regain momentum.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.6 percent to 1,948.22 points on Wednesday, to its lowest since
Sept. 11.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,432.56    -0.62%    -8.920    
USD/JPY                  78.15    -0.03%    -0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.680      --      -0.033    
SPOT GOLD            $1,762.74     0.00%     0.000    
US CRUDE                $91.25     0.00%     0.000    
DOW JONES             13344.97    -0.95%   -128.56    
ASIA ADRS              117.41    -0.60%     -0.71    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Blue chips Chevron,Alcoa lead Wall Street sell-off 
>Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears  
>Euro falls vs dollar; Spain, Greece in focus       
>Oil falls as economic worries,stock market pressure 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
**HYUNDAI MOTORS, KIA MOTORS **
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp announced a recall of 7.43
million vehicles worldwide on Wednesday in the biggest single
recall since 1996. 
 
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said Wednesday that a
local order for two tankers, worth 110 billion Korean won ($98.7
million), had been cancelled. 
($1 = 1114.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
