KOSPI set to gain as Samsung wins U.S. court appeal
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

KOSPI set to gain as Samsung wins U.S. court appeal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on
Friday after a U.S. court overturned a sales ban on Samsung
Electronic' s smartphone. 
    "The court decision is seen as a win for Samsung, and this
will reflect on its shares, and boost the KOSPI," said Bae
Sun-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. 
   A U.S. appeals court overturned a sales ban against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a setback
to Apple Inc in its patent battle. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.78 percent to close at 1,933.09 points on Thursday, continuing
a week long fall.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
  INSTRUMENT     LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,432.84       0.02%      0.280
USD/JPY                   78.38       0.08%      0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.668        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,766.95      -0.07%     -1.240
US CRUDE                 $92.40       0.36%      0.330
DOW JONES              13326.39      -0.14%     -18.58
ASIA ADRS               118.58       1.00%       1.17
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains        
>Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue       
>Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline   
>Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply    
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    A U.S. appeals court overturned a ban on the sales of the
Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a setback to Apple Inc.
.
    
**SK INNOVATION **
    The leading South Korean energy supplier said its
subsidiary, SK Energy is considering options to raise capital,
including a new share sale.
    
**HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE COMPANY **
    Hyundai Merchant Marine Company says it is
considering a new share sale to boost its capital base. Shares
in the shipping firm's share closed 4 percent lower on Thursday.

**WOONGJIN COWAY ** 
    The sale of Woongjin Coway to private equity
fund MBK partners may be jeopardized. Meanwhile, trading in
shares of Woongjin Holdings, the cash-strapped
parent company resumes today, following a court decision. 
    



 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
