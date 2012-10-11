KOSPI set to gain as Samsung wins U.S. court appeal

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Friday after a U.S. court overturned a sales ban on Samsung Electronic' s smartphone. "The court decision is seen as a win for Samsung, and this will reflect on its shares, and boost the KOSPI," said Bae Sun-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. A U.S. appeals court overturned a sales ban against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a setback to Apple Inc in its patent battle. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.78 percent to close at 1,933.09 points on Thursday, continuing a week long fall. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,432.84 0.02% 0.280 USD/JPY 78.38 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.668 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,766.95 -0.07% -1.240 US CRUDE $92.40 0.36% 0.330 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains >Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue >Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline >Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** A U.S. appeals court overturned a ban on the sales of the Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a setback to Apple Inc. . **SK INNOVATION ** The leading South Korean energy supplier said its subsidiary, SK Energy is considering options to raise capital, including a new share sale. **HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE COMPANY ** Hyundai Merchant Marine Company says it is considering a new share sale to boost its capital base. Shares in the shipping firm's share closed 4 percent lower on Thursday. **WOONGJIN COWAY ** The sale of Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK partners may be jeopardized. Meanwhile, trading in shares of Woongjin Holdings, the cash-strapped parent company resumes today, following a court decision. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)