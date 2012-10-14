Seoul shares seen rangebound as earnings concerns spur caution

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to stay rangebound on Monday as the main index comes off a series of declines last week that reflected investor pessimism ahead of the corporate earnings season. "Current expectations for weaker third-quarter earnings were partially accounted for in last week's drops in the main index, and the actual earnings reports might not be a great shock on the stock market," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.01 percent at 1,933.26 points on Friday, barely snapping a week-long losing streak. Park said he expected the index to remain above the 1,900 point threshold this week. U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on investor concern over weak corporate earnings forecasts, with Thomson Reuters data pointing to a 3 percent year-on-year drop in S&P 500 companies' quarterly earnings expected, marking the first decline in three years. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:45 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,428.59 -0.3% -4.250 USD/JPY 78.43 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,753.64 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE $91.86 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh >US Treasuries rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed >Euro higher vs dollar on the day,lower for the week >Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES** Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Sunday that it had won an order to build 12 offshore wind turbines off the coast of Jeju Island, to be completed by 2014. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)