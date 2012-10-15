Seoul shares seen up on U.S. data and earnings

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Tuesday as investor sentiment gets a boost from the signs of health from the U.S. economy. "Citigroup's earnings yesterday reinforced the confidence in the health of big firms, and the markets responded. U.S. investors had been extremely cautious, but with the stream of good data, such as in retail sales data and corporate earnings, fears seem eased for now," said Ryoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. U.S. stocks rose as Citigroup announced better-than-expected earnings and September retail sales signalled steady U.S. growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,925.59 points on Monday, a one-month low. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,440.13 0.81% 11.540 USD/JPY 78.69 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.668 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,736.69 0.07% 1.200 US CRUDE $91.75 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38 ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, >Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety >Euro flat vs dollar, awaiting word that Spain >KOSPI hit one-month low ahead of earnings ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO COATED & COLOR STEEL CO. LTD ** The South Korean Fair Trade Commission will levy a record 200 billion won ($180.10 million)fine on several steel sheet manufacturers, including Posco Coated & Color Steel, an affiliate of POSCO. **SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO. LTD ** Shares in Samsung Engineering <028050.KS > hit a one-year low on Monday on concerns about poor earnings. ($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)