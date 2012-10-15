FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on U.S. data and earnings
October 15, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen up on U.S. data and earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on
Tuesday as investor sentiment gets a boost from the signs of
health from the U.S. economy.
    "Citigroup's earnings yesterday reinforced the confidence in
the health of big firms, and the markets responded. U.S.
investors had been extremely cautious, but with the stream of
good data, such as in retail sales data and corporate earnings,
fears seem eased for now," said Ryoo Yong-suk, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities. 
     U.S. stocks rose as Citigroup announced
better-than-expected earnings and September retail sales
signalled steady U.S. growth. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.4 percent to close at 1,925.59 points on Monday, a one-month
low. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500               1,440.13     0.81%      11.540    
USD/JPY                  78.69     0.09%       0.070    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.668      --         0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,736.69     0.07%       1.200    
US CRUDE                $91.75    -0.11%      -0.100    
DOW JONES             13424.23     0.72%       95.38    
ASIA ADRS              119.36     1.01%        1.19    
------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings,         
>Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety   
>Euro flat vs dollar, awaiting word that Spain    
>KOSPI hit one-month low ahead of earnings        
       
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  

**POSCO COATED & COLOR STEEL CO. LTD ** 
    The South Korean Fair Trade Commission will levy a record
200 billion won ($180.10 million)fine on several steel sheet
manufacturers, including Posco Coated & Color Steel,
an affiliate of POSCO. 
              
**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO. LTD ** 
    Shares in Samsung Engineering <028050.KS > hit a one-year
low on Monday on concerns about poor earnings.

($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

