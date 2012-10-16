FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul stocks to rise on improved external conditions
October 16, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul stocks to rise on improved external conditions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Wednesday after global markets rallied on optimism
about Spain.
    "The Kospi will attempt a second day of gains as the macro
environment has improved. However, the rise will be capped by
concerns about third quarter earnings," said Won Sang-pil, an
analyst at Tongyang Securities. 
    Global shares climbed more than one percent on Tuesday after
Moody's rating agency reaffirmed Spain's investment-grade
rating. 
    Won said the recent solid performance of the junior KOSDAQ,
composed of riskier assets, points to an underlying risk
appetite.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.83 percent to close at 1,941.54 points on Tuesday. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
Oct 17 (Reuters) - --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:06
GMT--------------
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,454.92      1.03%    14.790    
USD/JPY                   78.88      0.03%     0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.722       --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,748.14      0.05%     0.950    
US CRUDE                 $92.21      0.13%     0.120    
DOW JONES              13551.78      0.95%    127.55    
ASIA ADRS               120.79      1.20%      1.43    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St jumps on strong results;IBM, Intel off late 
>Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure 
>Euro rallies as speculation riseSpain may seek help 
>Brent fall as Nov contract expire,U.S. crude higher 
    
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
**HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE COMPANY ** 
    Hyundai Merchant Marine Company says it will
raise 220 billion won ($198.69 million)through a share sale. 11
million new shares will be issued at a price of 19,900 won each.
Shares in the shipping firm closed 1.2 percent lower on Tuesday.
       
**LG ELECTRONICS 066570.KS>** 
    The South Korean manufacturer said on Tuesday that it sold
20,000 units of its Dios v9100 refrigerator within 50 days of 
launch. 
    
($1 = 1107.2500 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

