Seoul shares seen riding on global bull market

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to benefit on Thursday from three bullish sessions in global markets. "The KOSPI will continue to make modest headway despite earnings shocks from some local companies," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. Earnings guidance for several companies has been revised down, and OCI Company Ltd reported that its profits had shrunk 87 percent from last year on weak demand for its polysilicons. Lee said that the earnings pessimism will affect individual stocks, but the index as a whole should benefit from global bullish sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.7 percent to 1,955.15 points on Wednesday, the highest close in six sessions. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.00 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.822 -- 0.100 SPOT GOLD $1,749.29 -0.02% -0.400 US CRUDE $92.07 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Housing lifts S&P 500, but IBM reins in the Dow >Prices fall on improved homes data >Euro rises to 1-mo high vs dollar on Spain aid hope >Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG INTERNATIONAL CORP ** LG International Corp will guarantee a debt worth 2.7 percent of its capital for its affiliate, LG International. The Korean trading company also announced on Wednesday that it will jointly produce rare earth metals with a Chinese company based in Inner Mongolia. **OCI COMPANY LTD ** OCI Company Ltd announced its thrid quarter results, which have fallen 86.9 percent from the same period last year. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)