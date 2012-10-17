FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen riding on global bull market
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen riding on global bull market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to benefit
on Thursday from three bullish sessions in global markets. 
    "The KOSPI will continue to make modest headway despite
earnings shocks from some local companies," said Lee Eun-taek,
an analyst at Dongbu Securities. 
    Earnings guidance for several companies has been revised
down, and OCI Company Ltd reported that its profits
had shrunk 87 percent from last year on weak demand for its
polysilicons.
    Lee said that the earnings pessimism will affect individual
stocks, but the index as a whole should benefit from global
bullish sentiment.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.7 percent to 1,955.15 points on Wednesday, the highest close
in six sessions. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,460.91     0.41%     5.990    
USD/JPY                  79.00      0.1%     0.080    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.822      --       0.100    
SPOT GOLD            $1,749.29    -0.02%    -0.400    
US CRUDE                $92.07    -0.05%    -0.050    
DOW JONES             13557.00     0.04%      5.22    
ASIA ADRS              121.63     0.70%      0.84    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Housing lifts S&P 500, but IBM reins in the Dow    
>Prices fall on improved homes data                 
>Euro rises to 1-mo high vs dollar on Spain aid hope 
>Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
**LG INTERNATIONAL CORP ** 
    LG International Corp will guarantee a debt
worth 2.7 percent of its capital for its affiliate, LG
International. The Korean trading company also announced on
Wednesday that it will jointly produce rare earth metals with a
Chinese company based in Inner Mongolia.
    
**OCI COMPANY LTD ** 
OCI Company Ltd announced its thrid quarter results,
which have fallen 86.9 percent from the same period last year. 

 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.