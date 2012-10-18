Seoul shares make modest gains despite tech losses

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased up on Thursday on renewed investor confidence, following three sessions of gains in global markets, although trading was choppy.

Banks and shipbuilders led the gains, while IT stocks were in retreat.

Tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were down, losing 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.25 percent to 1,960.06 points at 0015 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)