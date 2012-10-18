Seoul share rise dented by China Q3 GDP

* KOSPI rise dented following China Q3 GDP

* Shipbuilders gain across the board

* Hyundai Merchant Marine a top performer

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The rise in Seoul shares were slightly dented after China announced its GDP grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter, in line with expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent higher at 1,959.09 points as of 0231 GMT.

“The effect of China’s slowing GDP figures on the KOSPI was somewhat muted as the market had already anticipated this,” said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that its economy grew 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

The data was in line a Reuters poll which forecast a 7.4 percent expansion.

Shipbuilders were performing well for the second day after 12 straight sessions of losses, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 3.3 percent, while rival Hyundai Heavy Industries was up 2.9 percent.

“While the future for shipbuilders is bleak, it is worth noting that companies with high exposure to shipping have done well and that July and August has always proved to be slow for shipbuilders,” said Han Young-soo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

In fact, Hyundai Merchant Marine Company is among today’s top performers, with shares bouncing 6.2 percent, while Hanjin Shipping rose 1.9 percent.

Local institutions net purchased 145 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 456 to 330.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.4 percent lower. (Reporting By Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Eric Meijer)