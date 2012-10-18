FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close slightly higher; blue chips mixed
October 18, 2012

Seoul shares close slightly higher; blue chips mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed fractionally higher on Thursday after briefly turning negative following the release of China’s third-quarter data.

Trading in blue chips was mixed, with LG Electronics rising 2.7 percent, while Korea Electric Corp (KEPCO) fell 2.5 percent despite announcing increased electricity consumption.

Shipbuilders outperformed for a second day after 12 losing sessions, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 5.2 percent, while rival Hyundai Heavy Industries was up 2.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,959.12 points. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)

