Seoul shares seen flat as Google results disappoint
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen flat as Google results disappoint

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hold
steady on Friday after Google's surprisingly weak earnings
weighed on global markets. 
    "The Kospi is likely to take a rest after the recent rises,
as the U.S. markets did following Google's disappointing
results," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
    Bae added that the overall picture was still relatively
stable following recent releases of U.S. and Chinese economic
indicators, which calmed markets of fears of a hard landing.
     Global shares dipped on Thursday, weighed by a decline on
Wall Street, although one European index closed on a 15-month
high as Spanish bond yields continued to fall. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.2 percent to 1,959.12 points on Thursday, the highest close in
seven sessions. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,460.91     0.41%     5.990    
USD/JPY                  79.00      0.1%     0.080    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.822      --       0.100    
SPOT GOLD            $1,749.29    -0.02%    -0.400    
US CRUDE                $92.07    -0.05%    -0.050    
DOW JONES             13557.00     0.04%      5.22    
ASIA ADRS              121.63     0.70%      0.84    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Housing lifts S&P 500, but IBM reins in the Dow    
>Prices fall on improved homes data                 
>Euro rises to 1-mo high vs dollar on Spain aid hope 
>Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
**KOLON INDUSTRIES INC **
     A U.S. grand jury On Thursday charged Kolon Industries Inc
 with criminal trade theft in a long-running dispute
over how the company produced high-strength fibre.
 
      
**SK HYNIX ** 
    The South Korean Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by SK
Hynix against Hyundai Securities. SK
Hynix, a former Hyundai affiliate, was seeking to reverse an
earlier court decision making it liable to pay for share trade
dating back to 1997.
     
**SAMSUNG C&T ** 
Samsung C&T says it had signed agreements with an
affiliate of India's GVK and Australia's Smithbridge Group Pty
Ltd to build a coal export port facility in Australia.
 



 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
