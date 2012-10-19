FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open weaker as U.S. stocks dip
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open weaker as U.S. stocks dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened lower on Friday, taking their cue from a dip in global shares following weak results from technology giant Google.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.34 percent at 1,952.41 points at 0003 GMT.

Shares in Kolon Industries Inc fell 1 percent after a U.S. grand jury charged it on Tuesday with criminal trade theft in a case over how the company produced high-strength fibre.

Chipmaker SK Hynix was down 0.6 percent on news that it had lost an appeal in an ongoing case against Hyundai Securities. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
