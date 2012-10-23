Seoul shares slip, POSCO falls on ratings cut ahead of earnings

* Shipbuilders underperform, Hyundai Heavy leads falls

* POSCO down ahead of Q3 results after ratings cut

* LG Display gains on iPad mini hopes

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares retreated on Tuesday morning as investors awaited quarterly results from domestic blue chip stocks, starting with POSCO, the world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker, later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.4 percent lower at 1,933.79 points as of 0241 GMT.

“While the KOSPI is weaker, it will likely hover where it currently is. There is no clear momentum to send it below the 1,900 mark, which would bring forth bargain-buying,” said Cho Yun-nam, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Cho added that while the outlook for both domestic earnings and the broader economy was bleak, defensive stocks such as health care, retail and telecoms were gaining.

Shipbuilders were leading the market’s losses, falling 2.3 percent across the board. Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 3.3 percent on Tuesday, after announcing it would conduct its first ever “voluntary retirement” programme.

Meanwhile, POSCO extended losses, down 2.8 percent after Standard & Poor’s cut the steelmaker’s credit ratings, citing weak steel demand.

LG Display gained 2.9 percent, as investors were hopeful that Apple Inc’s launch of a smaller iPad would mean big orders for the Apple supplier.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 400 to 383.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)