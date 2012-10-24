FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open down as lacklustre corporate earnings weigh
October 24, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open down as lacklustre corporate earnings weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as weak third-quarter corporate earnings results at home and abroad weighed on the main board for a fourth session.

POSCO shares were down 0.14 percent after the world’s fourth-largest steelmaker posted a 25 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SK Hynix rose 1.5 percent in early trade after posting a better-than-expected earnings result before the market opened.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.93 percent at 1,908.87 points at 1204 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
