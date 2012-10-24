Seoul shares end slightly down after help from China, Q3 data

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday after upbeat China PMI figures and better-than-expected earnings from SK Hynix and LG Electronics helped the index come back from heavier opening losses.

Shares in SK Hynix and LG Electronics Inc gained 4.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively after the release of third quarter earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.67 percent at 1,913.96 points, extending a four-day loss. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Robert Birsel)