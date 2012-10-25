FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge down ahead of Hyundai Motor Q3 results
October 25, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge down ahead of Hyundai Motor Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ticked down early on Thursday ahead of third quarter results from automaker Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyundai Motor lost 1.4 percent in the early trade, having already fallen for four straight days. Despite rising sales in the U.S. and Europe, it has had nearly $7 billion wiped off its market value recently as investors query the group’s go-slow on expanding capacity.

Shares in POSCO were 0.4 percent higher, despite Moody’s following Standard and Poor’s in downgrading the steelmaker.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.27 percent at 1,908.86 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
