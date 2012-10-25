FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares close up on Hyundai results, snaps four-day loss
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares close up on Hyundai results, snaps four-day loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after Hyundai Motor Co reported third quarter earnings that met market expectations.

Shares in Hyundai, the world’s fifth-biggest car maker, jumped 3.9 percent on the news.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also ended 1.7 percent higher a day before the release of its third quarter results.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.55 percent at 1,924.50 points, snapping a run of four losing sessions. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.