Seoul shares snap four-day loss on Hyundai Motor results

* KOSPI returns to black after Hyundai earnings

* Hyundai, Kia Motors leap

* Samsung Elec also up ahead of Q3 results

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday after Hyundai Motor Co reported third quarter earnings that met market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.55 percent at 1,924.50 points, snapping a run of four losing sessions.

“The Kospi stabilised after its recent losses, with some rallying around shares that had lost markedly,” said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

The index rose 1.6 percent on news that Hyundai Motor reported July-September net profit of $1.97 billion, up 13 percent on last year and in line with expectations.

Shares in the automaker jumped to close 3.9 percent higher. Hyundai affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis also rose 5.8 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also ended 1.7 percent higher, a day before it is due to release its third quarter results.

Falling stocks outnumbered winners 469 to 354, suggesting the gains affected large-cap firms more than smaller ones.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.77 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.2 percent lower.

Move on day +0.55 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.41 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)