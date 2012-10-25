FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares snap four-day loss on Hyundai Motor results
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 25, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares snap four-day loss on Hyundai Motor results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOSPI returns to black after Hyundai earnings

* Hyundai, Kia Motors leap

* Samsung Elec also up ahead of Q3 results

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday after Hyundai Motor Co reported third quarter earnings that met market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.55 percent at 1,924.50 points, snapping a run of four losing sessions.

“The Kospi stabilised after its recent losses, with some rallying around shares that had lost markedly,” said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

The index rose 1.6 percent on news that Hyundai Motor reported July-September net profit of $1.97 billion, up 13 percent on last year and in line with expectations.

Shares in the automaker jumped to close 3.9 percent higher. Hyundai affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis also rose 5.8 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also ended 1.7 percent higher, a day before it is due to release its third quarter results.

Falling stocks outnumbered winners 469 to 354, suggesting the gains affected large-cap firms more than smaller ones.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.77 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.2 percent lower.

Move on day +0.55 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.41 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.