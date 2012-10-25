Seoul shares seen up on Samsung's record quarter

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to rise on Friday after Samsung Electronics recorded quarterly results on the strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones. Samsung, the world's largest electronics company, accounts for about 15 percent of the benchmark KOSPI index. Samsung Electronics announced a profit of 8.12 trillion won ($7.4 billion) in the third quarter, nearly double last year's figure, as strong sales of high-end TVs and Galaxy smartphones more than offset reduced orders for chips and screens from Apple. Meanwhile, arch rival Apple Inc, also had a good quarter, reporting earnings that met expectations after the bell. The stock fell 1.5 percent in extended trade. However, South Korea's third quarter GDP grew 0.2 percent in the July-September period over then previous quarter as global demand for its exports faltered. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.55 percent on Thursday, snapping a run of four losing sessions. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,412.97 0.3% 4.220 USD/JPY 80.33 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.812 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,711.89 0.04% 0.700 US CRUDE $86.02 -0.03% -0.03 DOW JONES 13103.68 0.20% 26.34 ASIA ADRS 121.10 0.56% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St manages slim gain, Apple falls >Prices drop on growth hopes after weak auction >Dollar touches 4-month high vs yen; euro down >Oil rises, products find support from Hurricane ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics shares are set to strengthen on news of its record quarter. Shares in the index heavyweight rose 1.7 percent on Thursday. **WOONGJIN COWAY ** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners, a court said. **SK TELECOM ** SK Telecom sold $700 million worth of corporate bonds overseas on Thursday. The bonds, with a five and a half year maturity, had a coupon rate of 2.13 percent, the lowest rate for a South Korean private company. SK Telecom's share value has risen 7 percent over the last month. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)