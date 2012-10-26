Seoul shares resume decline as Samsung Elec, Kia Motors sag

* Samsung Elec shares fall 2 pct, Kia Motors down 5 pct

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares resumed their decline on Friday, staying near a seven-week low struck this week, as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co fell despite reporting another record profit and Kia Motors sagged on disappointing results.

Samsung posted a quarterly profit of $7.4 billion, with strong sales of its Galaxy range of phones masking lower memory chip sales, but investors accustomed to record earnings from the technology powerhouse sent its shares down 2 percent. Samsung accounts for about 15 percent of the benchmark KOSPI.

“Though Samsung’s sales, particularly of its smartphones, are impressive, what shareholders would like to see is margins that are closer to those of Apple,” said Lee Yong-jik, a fund manager at Pine Bridge Investments, who owns shares of the company.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,910.80 points as of 0155 GMT, not far from a seven-week intraday low of 1901.62 struck on Wednesday. The index had risen on Thursday for the first time in five sessions.

The KOSPI is now down about 5 percent since mid-September, when it hit a five-month high on the back of stimulus moves by global central banks.

Declining shares well outnumbered gainers by 523 to 249 on Friday morning.

Shares of Kia Motors slid 5 percent after the carmaker posted a smaller-than-expected profit margin in the third quarter.

The healthcare and autos sectors led the market’s losses, declining 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Nongshim, a snack food maker, edged up 0.6 percent, following a 7 percent drop on Thursday after its signature instant noodle products were found to contain cancer-causing substances.

But Woongjin Coway bucked the trend, jumping 8.4 percent on news that parent company Woongjin Holdings was willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in the water purifier maker to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.74 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.3 percent lower. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)